Wallabies v Springboks: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The Wallabies and Springboks will both be aiming to bounce back from surprise defeats in the third round of The Rugby Championship.

An injury-hit Australia outfit suffered a heavy defeat to Argentina in San Juan last time out, while South Africa were beaten by a revitalised New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

South Africa are the favourites to beat Australia this Saturday in Adelaide, although the Springboks do have a poor recent record on Australian soil, having failed to win their last seven games against the Wallabies Down Under.

All four teams in The Rugby Championship have won one and lost one after two rounds, although a second loss for Australia or South Africa would leave either side facing an uphill battle to win the tournament.

Wallabies v Springboks: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, August 27th on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Coverage begins at 6.20am Irish time while the match kicks off at 6.30am.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

The Wallabies are due to welcome back several players who missed out in Argentina due to injury, with the likes of Andrew Kellaway, Hunter Paisami, Allan Ala’alatoa, Scott Sio, Dave Porecki and Folau Fainga’a back in contention.

Veteran out-half Bernard Foley has been named in a Wallabies squad for the first time since 2019 in place of the injured Quade Cooper, although Australia captain Michael Hooper is still unavailable for personal reasons.

The Springboks named their match-day squad early on Monday, with two changes to the team that started against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

Faf de Klerk comes in to start at scrum-half, while Warrick Gelant will start on the wing. Elton Jantjies has been named on the bench as replacement out-half, while Francois Steyn has got the nod ahead of Willie le Roux.

👉 De Klerk and Gelant to start in Adelaide on Saturday

🦘 Big challenge await the Boks against the Wallabies

🗣️ “Australia are always a tough force at home”

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/QUbooAYbSc#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #AUSvRSA #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/YESHym1eQv — Springboks (@Springboks) August 22, 2022

