Wallabies v Springboks second test: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The Wallabies will be hoping to continue their impressive home record against the Springboks when the sides meet for a second time this year.

South Africa were expected to claim a rare win against Australia Down Under last weekend, but the Wallabies put in their best performance of the year to claim a 25-17 victory in Adelaide.

The results means that the Springboks have failed to win their last eight games against the Wallabies on Australian soil, although they do have another opportunity to end that streak in Sydney this Saturday.

Should South Africa lose again their Rugby Championship title hopes would be all but dead and buried, while a win for Australia would likely see the Wallabies take pole position, unless Argentina can pull off another upset in New Zealand.

Wallabies v Springboks: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, September 3rd on Sky Sports Arena. Coverage begins at 10.30am Irish time while the match kicks off at 10.35am.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

Both teams are required to name their match-day squads on Thursday at the latest, although South Africa usually opt to do so a couple of days early.

Australia are still without key players such as Michael Hooper, Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper, although there are no new injury concerns for the team after Saturday’s win against South Africa.

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie is unlikely to make too many changes given his side’s performance in the first test against the Springboks, although it will be interesting to see if they stick with a 6/2 split of forwards and backs on the bench.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber is more likely to make changes than his counterpart after his side put in a poor performance at the Adelaide Oval.

South Africa are still without the likes of Cheslin Kolbe and Bongi Mbonambi due to injury, although they can call-upon first-choice options in most positions.

