Wallabies v All Blacks: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The Wallabies and the All Blacks meet for the first time this year in Melbourne with both side’s Rugby Championship title hopes well and truly alive.

Australia will take on New Zealand at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne this Thursday in the fifth round of The Rugby Championship in a rare midweek international rugby match.

New Zealand sit on top of the table on 10 points, although Australia, South Africa and Argentina are all just a point behind them, as all four teams have won two and lost two so far in this year’s championship.

The competitive nature of this year’s championship means a loss for either side wouldn’t necessarily end their title hopes, although it is unlikely that three wins out of six would be enough for any side to be crowned as champions.

Wallabies v All Blacks: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Thursday, September 15th on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. Coverage begins at 10.35am Irish time while the match kicks off at 10.45am.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

Both teams are required to name their match-day squads on Tuesday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

While Australia have no fresh injury concerns, lock Rory Arnold is unavailable for both games against New Zealand due to the impending birth of his first child.

Kurtley Beale is back in the Wallabies’ 36-man squad and is line to win his 96th cap for his country, while lock Cadeyrn Neville comes in as a replacement for Arnold after recovering from a knee injury.

The All Blacks will be without arguably their best player in Ardie Savea, who is unavailable as he is expecting the birth of his third child.

Flanker Shannon Frizell is also unavailable due to injury, although the All Blacks are expected to be able to name an identical backline to the one which played against Argentina if they choose to do so.

Squad for Melbourne 👊 ➡️ Ardie is expecting the birth of his child and won’t travel.

➡️ Shannon, Jack & Patrick are injured

➡️ Aidan, Angus & Roger have been released to play @BunningsNPC pic.twitter.com/EwcP7UbFf5 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 5, 2022

