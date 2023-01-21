Rugby Australia admit some Wallabies ‘unsettled’ by Eddie Jones return

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan has admitted that some Wallabies players are “unsettled” over Eddie Jones’ appointment as head coach.

In a surprising turn of events, Dave Rennie was sacked as Australia head coach and replaced by Jones, who himself was just relieved of his duties as England head coach.

Jones is famous for his tough approach with players, which quickly changed England’s fortunes for the better when he first set up shop in London back in 2016.

The Wallabies will be hoping for a similar improvement, although McLennan revealed on 1170 SEN Sydney that some players reacted to the news of Jones’ return to Australia with trepidation.

Rugby Australia boss on Eddie Jones’ return.

“We didn’t consult [the players] at all. It was a decision made by the board as we oversee and administer the whole game,” McLennan said.

“The board felt it was the right thing to do and it was a unanimous decision of the board to hire Eddie. I think some players are a little bit unsettled, others are really up for it.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of them and the feedback was positive. But don’t forget, players want to get selected by coaches and then you change that dynamic, which I actually think is quite healthy in terms of revving them all up.

“There will be change and there’ll be continued change with RA on the administrative side and who Eddie decides to select. We live in a fluid world but on the whole, it was the right thing to do and I’m very comfortable with the decision.”

Are the Wallabies true World Cup contenders?

Australia won just five of their 14 test matches last year, although the Wallabies had to endure an injury crisis which left them without many of their best players.

The Wallabies suffered a first-ever loss to Italy in November, although they came very close to beating Ireland and France, the world’s top two ranked sides, away from home.

A clean slate of injuries an a first-year bounce under Jones could prove to be a considerable catalyst for the Wallabies, while being on the easier side of the draw at the Rugby World Cup certainly won’t hurt either.

