Wallabies winger Tom Wright takes dig at Argentine fans over laser pointer incident

Tom Wright has joked that he will wear goggles to protect his eyes from laser pointers when Australia play Argentina in Mendoza.

Los Pumas will play host to the Wallabies at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza on Saturday in the second of the day’s Rugby Championship fixtures.

Argentina have beaten Australia in the stadium once before in 2014, although Los Pumas were helped considerably by their home crowd, as Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley missed a crucial late kick at goal after a laser was flashed in his eyes.

Tom Wright on dealing with laser pointers.

Wallabies winger Tom Wright was asked if he expected any similar shenanigans to occur this Saturday at a press conference and was quick to come up with a solution to the laser pointer issue.

“I was thinking of playing in goggles just in case, just to rule out any sort of foul play,” Wright joked.

“I wasn’t here with the laser but if there’s a laser, there’s a laser. There’s not much I can do from the middle of the field I suppose.”

Michael Cheika’s influence on Los Pumas.

Argentina will play Australia for the first time under new head coach Michael Cheika, and he will be very familiar with many of the opposition players having taken charge of the Wallabies for five years.

Wright made his debut for Australia the year after Cheika finished up as Wallabies head coach, although he is aware that the experienced coach knows many of his team mate’s inside out.

“He would know a fair few of the guys pretty familiarly, maybe just giving them an insight on how individuals play,” Wright said.

“Maybe that will help them. I think he’s a very experienced coach who will probably help any team that he’s at.”

The Wallabies are taking on Los Pumas twice on Argentine soil, with the first encounter taking place in Mendoza this Saturday, while they will meet for a second time in San Juan the following weekend.

