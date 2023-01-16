Wallabies great Tim Horan lists what would justify Eddie Jones decision

Wallabies great Tim Horan has listed a daunting set of goals for Eddie Jones to achieve in his second stint as Australia’s head coach.

Jones has replaced Dave Rennie as Australia’s head coach in a surprising turn of events, and the 62-year-old is set to remain in the position until 2027 after signing a long-term deal.

In Jones’ first stint in charge of his native country, the Wallabies won a Tri Nations title, two Bledisloe Cups and reached the 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

Tim Horan is expecting a similar list of achievements this time around, as argued that Australia need to win the Bledisloe Cup against New Zealand within two years, reach the World Cup semi-finals and win the 2025 British and Irish Lions test series.

“Eddie Jones as new Wallabies coach……brave and has some risk. But maybe a risk worth taking considering the Wallabies’ current win/loss ratio,” Horan tweeted.

“Need a Bledisloe Cup (within two years) an RWC semi and Lions win to justify the decision. Strap yourself in for the ride.”

Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell weigh in.

Horan wasn’t the only Wallabies great to publicly react to the news, as Matt Giteau expressed sympathy for Rennie as well as excitement for Jones’ return.

“Eddie back. I feel for Rennie but at the same time if anyone can turn things around quickly it’s Eddie. Some of the boys won’t know what’s hit them,” Giteau tweeted.

Drew Mitchell reacted to the announcement with more trepidation, as he likened the current state of affairs to the interference with Michael Cheika’s plans before the last World Cup.

“My initial thoughts on today’s coaching decision. It reminds me a lot of 2019. Six to eight months before a World Cup, Rugby AU’s leadership lose faith in the current coach,” Mitchell tweeted.

“2019 they appointed a selection panel because they didn’t have faith in Cheik. 2023 they sack Rennie. At what point does the focus turn on the people who make the appointments in the first place?

“These tweets aren’t about my thoughts on who or who shouldn’t be the man in charge. To some extent, it feels like history is repeating itself. Obviously plenty of layers to this and more will come out in the wash.

“Either way, let’s get behind our Wallabies.”

