Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was sent off today for a high tackle on Aregntina’s Santiago Grondona in a tense 16-all draw between the two sides.

Australia did well to secure the draw in the end after trailing by 7 points with 20 minutes to go, following Salakaia-Loto’s red card for direct contact to the opposition player’s head with his shoulder.

It was Australia’s second red card in the last three games, with flanker Lachlan Swinton also being sent from the field during his side’s 24-22 win over the All Blacks last month.

Neither men could have any complaints with the reds however, with no mitigating circumstances apparent in either case.

As a result of the draw between the Wallabies and Los Pumas, New Zealand were crowned Tri Nations champions for 2020, despite losing two of their four matches.

Dave Rennie’s Australia came last in the tournament as a result of this morning’s draw, finishing on 8 points along with Argentina albeit behind them on points difference.

Good end to a bad week for Argentina

Argentina head coach Mario Ledesma can be very pleased with his side’s performance in the tournament, having come into the Tri Nations as massive underdogs with many of their players having played very little competitive rugby this year.

Most would have expected the Argentine’s to lose all four of their matches on Australian soil, but ended up winning one and drawing two, including a famous first-ever win over the All Blacks.

Los Pumas will be particularly happy to end 2020 with a solid result after experiencing a tumultuous week, following the discovery of captain Pablo Matera’s racist tweets from the past.

Matera was originally stripped of the captaincy and suspended, along with fellow players Guido Petti and Santiago Socino, who were found to have made similar offensive tweets in the past.

While none of the three men featured in the final round game with the Wallabies, the Argentine rugby union restored Matera as captain and reversed each player’s suspensions, angering some members of the rugby community.

Read More About: argentina rugby, australia rugby, tri nations