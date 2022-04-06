Wallabies star Samu Kerevi admits to trying to learn England secrets from Eddie Jones

Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi has admitted to trying to learn “England secrets” from Eddie Jones while the pair are working together at Tokyo Sungoliath.

England head coach Jones is currently acting as a consultant for Tokyo Sungoliath, who he has coached in the past, and is working alongside Wallabies duo Kerevi and Sean McMahon as well as the All Blacks’ Damian McKenzie.

Jones also acted as a consultant for the Japanese side last year, when he worked with All Blacks out-half Beauden Barrett, which prompted some to question why the English RFU were allowing him to coach potential international adversaries.

That same situation has now arisen again, as Australia centre Kerevi told The Sydney Morning Herald that he has been asking Jones about how England play ahead of the two countries’ test series this July.

Samu Kerevi on working with Eddie Jones.

“I’m mostly trying to get the England secrets away from him at the moment. I’m asking him a few questions on how they play and how his centres’ movements are, so hopefully I can help if I get selected back into the Wallabies,” Kerevi said.

“He’s been a great addition to us. I’ve dealt with him the last couple of years and had good conversations with him, especially one on ones.

“Rens [Wallabies coach Dave Rennie] has spoken about it the last couple of days, [Jones is] really experienced at that international level, so any insights he has for my game I really take on board and try to implement throughout the season.

“He’s always coming around saying how fit I am – really I’m not – but that positive reinforcement from a guy like him is awesome.”

The Wallabies take on England this July.

Kerevi could have the opportunity to use what he has learned about England very soon, as Australia play Jones’ side in the first of three test matches on July 2nd.

The barnstorming Wallabies centre missed Australia’s European tour last year due to club commitments, along with Quade Cooper, but both men should be back playing for their country this July following the close of the Japanese season.

The Wallabies struggled without Kerevi and Cooper in their final three test matches of 2021, although they looked very difficult to beat with them in tow, as they won five consecutive matches, two of which came against the world champion Springboks.

While Jones is unlikely to be imparting too much knowledge on Kerevi about how England play, their working relationship could be cause of concern for the English RFU.

