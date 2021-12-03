Wallabies star Quade Cooper has finally become an Australian citizen

Wallabies fly-half Quade Cooper has announced that he has passed his Australian citizenship test.

Cooper was born in New Zealand and lived there until he was 13-years-old, at which stage he moved to Brisbane, Australia with his family in 2001.

The talented-fly half won his first cap for Australia back in 2008, and has played for the Wallabies 75 times since then, having returned to the international set-up this year after four years away from test rugby.

Despite playing for Australia and living in the country for the majority of the last 20 years, Cooper had recently been denied Australian citizenship on the grounds that he has “not engaged in activities of benefit” to the country.

‘Forever grateful.’

The 33-year-old is currently living in Osaka, Japan, where he plays with the Kinetsu Liners, and revealed on Twitter that he will finally be able to take an Australian citizenship test in Tokyo.

“On the bullet train to Tokyo to sit the Australian citizenship test at 10am. Weird feeling but it probably wouldn’t have happened with out your support,” Cooper tweeted.

“Thank you to everyone who pushed for people like myself to be eligible to officially call Australia home. Forever grateful.”

Cooper later confirmed that he had passed his Australian citizenship test, although he admitted that some of the questions were difficult.

“Not going to lie I was super nervous as there was some difficult questions and it felt like if I failed that everyone’s efforts to help would have been for nothing,” Cooper explained.

“Then I realised that the law change had provided myself and many others this opportunity and that is the victory… I did pass though.”

I did pass though 💚💛 — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) December 3, 2021

Quade Cooper has once again become a key player for the Wallabies.

Cooper played a major role in Australia’s mid-season success this year, as he made a triumphant return to international rugby against world champions South Africa in September.

The 33-year-old had originally been drafted into the Wallabies’ squad to act as a mentor for young fly-half Noah Lolesio, but was handed his first cap in four years against the Springboks, and helped Australia to five consecutive victories.

The Kinetsu Liners player pulled out of Australia’s European tour, as he was unable to keep both his “employer and country happy”, although he will likely return to the Wallabies set-up next year, following the conclusion of the Japanese club season.

Read More About: australia rugby, quade cooper