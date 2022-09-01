Wallabies captain Michael Hooper expected to sit out rest of Rugby Championship

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has revealed that Michael Hooper is unlikely to play any role in this year’s Rugby Championship.

Hooper captained Australia in all three tests against England in July, and was named to start in the Wallabies’ opening game of The Rugby Championship against Argentina, but pulled out of the match for personal reasons.

The long-time Wallabies captain explained that he didn’t feel able to fulfil his responsibilities, and left Argentina to return home to Australia just days before the first meeting with Los Pumas.

Dave Rennie on Michael Hooper.

Hooper has not featured for the Wallabies since, and Australia head coach Dave Rennie revealed that he does not expect the 30-year-old to play in either of the two tests against the All Blacks in the coming weeks.

“I’ve had plenty of contact with Hoops. I’m not going to comment around where he’s at and what that looks like,” Rennie said, via the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’re not looking to include him in the rest of The Rugby Championship and then we’ll make decisions beyond that. Certainly not looking to rush him in, but he’s certainly on the improve.”

Fraser McReight has stepped up in his captain’s absence.

23-year-old Fraser McReight has started at openside flanker in place of Hooper in the Wallabies’ last three tests, and will again wear the number seven jersey against the Springboks on Saturday.

McReight is very much a like for like replacement for Hooper and has impressed in his captain’s absence, having scored one try in the first test against Argentina before scoring two tries against South Africa last Saturday.

It is expected that McReight will continue his stint at openside flanker for the Wallabies against the All Blacks, where Australia will be hoping to end their 20-year wait for the Bledisloe Cup across two tests in Melbourne and Auckland.

Australia will be fully focused on South Africa for now however, where they will know that a victory in Sydney would see them very well placed to win a first Rugby Championship title since 2015.

Read More About: michael hooper, Wallabies