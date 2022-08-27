Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete hailed as a ‘freak’ in win over Springboks

Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete has been hailed as a “freak” after his outstanding performance in a 25-17 victory against the Springboks.

South Africa’s dismal record in Australia continued as the Wallabies claimed a well-earned victory in Adelaide to make it two wins from three in The Rugby Championship.

Koroibete was named as man of the match as he came up with two key moments, putting in a try-saving tackle on Makazole Mapimpi shortly before half time before scoring a try early in the second half to put Australia 12 points in front.

Australia out-half Noah Lolesio was speaking to Australian broadcaster Nine after the game and stressed just how crucial Koroibete was to the Wallabies’ efforts.

Marika Koroibete magic downs the Springboks.

“I reckon he’s the best winger in the world right now,” Lolesio said of Koroibete.

“So it’s a pleasure to play inside or outside him. And I guess as you saw today, he’s a freak. I’m just happy that I’m one of his teammates, not opposing him.”

Koroibete was as humble as ever when asked about his try-saving tackle, which limited the Springboks to just three points at the break despite being camped in Wallabies territory for a long period of time.

“The tackle had to be made. We had one man down, we had to cover the short side and the other side as well,” Koroibete explained.

“I just put my body on the line for the boys there. I was lucky enough to make a try-saving tackle today.”

South Africa’s title hopes have been left in tatters.

Although South Africa were the favourites to beat Australia today, an eight-point loss ultimately flattered the reigning world champions as they scored two late tries to put an air of respectability on the scoreboard.

The Springboks have now failed to win their last eight matches against the Wallabies on Australian soil, with another game between the two taking place next Saturday in Sydney.

Australia’s Rugby Championship titles hopes are still very much alive after their win in Adelaide, while South Africa’s chances of silverware have taken a major hit, having lost two of their three games so far.

