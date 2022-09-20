Wallabies drop to lowest-ever position in World Rugby Rankings

The Wallabies have dropped to their lowest-ever position of ninth in the World Rugby Rankings after a last-gasp defeat to the All Blacks.

Just a couple of weeks ago Australia had dropped to a new low of eighth place on the rankings following a defeat to South Africa in Sydney, and their heartbreaking late loss to New Zealand in Melbourne has sent them even lower.

Had the Wallabies managed to hold onto the win they would have risen to sixth, but the loss has seen Wales overtake Australia in further insult to injury for Dave Rennie‘s side.

Wales have actually risen two places to seventh in the rankings as Argentina have dropped two places to eighth, while Scotland have risen to sixth place.

Just over one ranking point currently separates sixth from ninth place, which has resulted in plenty of movement for Scotland, Wales, Argentina and Australia in recent weeks, even though the former two haven’t played since July.

Top five remains unchanged.

The top five in the rankings remains unchanged, although South Africa and New Zealand have strengthened their positions in third and fourth, respectively.

South Africa’s 16-point win against Argentina in Buenos Aires has seen the Springboks close the gap significantly between themselves and France in second place.

New Zealand have put some distance between themselves and England in fifth place, although the gap between the All Blacks and the Springboks has widened.

Both South Africa and New Zealand have little to gain in the rankings this weekend, although each have a great chance of winning The Rugby Championship as they are tied on 14 points at the top of the table.

Australia and Argentina could also still win The Rugby Championship ahead of the final round of action, although it looks highly unlikely for the Wallabies and near impossible for Los Pumas.

TRC STANDINGS RD #5

New Zealand and South Africa on top but still all to play for in the last round [#6]… bonus points will be the key!

Match reports: https://t.co/hjwFUnocb3#TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/46Evpg7d1p — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) September 19, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.03

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 89.00

4. New Zealand (N/C) – 87.22

5. England (N/C) – 86.25

6. Scotland (+1) – 81.93

7. Wales (+2) – 81.28

8. Argentina (-2) – 81.21

9. Australia (-1) – 80.72

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.74

11. Samoa (N/C) – 75.75

12. Fiji (N/C) – 75.08

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.79

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.17

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08

