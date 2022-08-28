James Slipper suggests Nic White will get a hard time from Wallabies team mates

James Slipper has suggested that Nic White will get a hard time from his Wallabies team mates after a dramatic reaction to getting slapped in the face.

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk was shown a yellow card for making contact with the face of White, while attempting to slap the ball out of his opposite man’s hands.

There wasn’t much force behind the slap, although White did drop to his knees afterwards, which prompted a TMO referral and the eventual yellow carding of De Klerk.

Wallabies captain James Slipper was asked about the incident at the post-match press conference and said that he hadn’t actually seen what happened as he was busy in the front row of the scrum.

James Slipper on Nic White.

“Mate to be honest, two half-backs going at it.. it’s quite interesting,” Slipper said.

“I was in the scrum so I didn’t even know what happened, but half-backs are characters. They’re always talking, there’s no doubt that Whitey was talking to them as well.”

When asked if his White would cop some flack for his theatrics from his team mates, Slipper suggested that it would be nothing new for the Wallabies scrum-half.

“Probably. Mate he cops it all the time.”

Some men would rather be stripped naked in -40 degree temperatures live on tv than have their moustache slapped off. #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/tHOp2tSjll — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) August 27, 2022

‘It all came off the back of a really honest review.’

It seems that a number of Wallabies were presented with harsh truths leading up to the game against the Springboks after they suffered a heavy defeat in Argentina.

Australia were much improved against South Africa, and Slipper has credited a “really honest review” for his side’s impressive showing in Adelaide.

“I think it all came off the back of a really honest review. It was a tough tour in Argentina. There was a lot going on and at the end of the day we didn’t play our best rugby,” Slipper admitted.

“Naturally the boys wanted to respond well and playing in front of our home fans was a crucial part to that. We’ve been saying we want to start well probably all year, haven’t we? For the first five tests and we haven’t done it.

“Today it was rewarding to start the game well but in terms of messages we just wanted to play well in front of our fans and I think the key for that now is to back that up.”

