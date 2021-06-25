Wallabies head coach hits out at northern reluctance to red card law change

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has questioned why the Northern Hemisphere is so reluctant to trial the new red card law used in Super Rugby.

A new red card law variation has been used in both Australia and New Zealand in Super Rugby since last year, which allows the sent off player to be replaced after a period of 20 minutes.

Two other law trials will be reportedly used in international rugby for the latter part of the year – the 50/22 kick and the goal-line drop-out – but not the revised red card.

Rennie was speaking to Rugby Australia’s official website and questioned why countries in the Northern Hemisphere were far more reluctant to introduce the new red card law compared to their southern counterparts.

Dave Rennie: ‘I’m disappointed that it’s not going to be trialled.’

“We’d like to see the red card remain at 20 minutes. As we’ve seen, there has been decisions that have been made, they can have a massive impact on the game and maybe post game are viewed as not as serious,” Rennie said.

“At least with 20 minutes you can even the numbers up again, so I’m disappointed that’s not going to be trialled from a World Rugby perspective.

“It had enormous support in the Southern Hemisphere, but not the Northern. I’m not sure, I don’t understand it,” he said.

“As we know, there’s a lot of emphasis around head contact so there’s going to be a lot of cards. Individuals who get it wrong are going to be punished.”

New red card law aimed at lessening the impact of dangerous tackles on games.

The new red card law was introduced for the first time in Super Rugby AU and Super Rugby Aotearoa in 2020, although neither competition featured any red cards that year.

The first time the law change was used was in the New South Wales Waratahs’ match against the Queensland Reds in the first round of Super Rugby AU this year, when Izaia Perese was sent off for a tip tackle on Hunter Paisami.

The law variation aims to lessen the impact that a red card has on a match, while also ensuring that a red card handed out early on in a game does not have a disproportionally larger effect than one shown late on.

There has been opposition to the new law variation however, with some arguing that the red card should remain as it as.

