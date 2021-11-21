Wallabies coach Dave Rennie rages over ‘horrendous’ refereeing against Wales

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has labelled the officiating team’s performance in his side’s loss to Wales as “horrendous”, saying he felt the need to speak out.

Wales snatched a 29-28 last-gasp victory against Australia at the Principality Stadium, thanks to a penalty from Rhys Prisetland, which subjected the Wallabies to their third consecutive loss.

Australia’s Rob Valetini was shown a red card for a high tackle on Adam Beard in the 15th minute, which incredibly is the sixth match this year in which a team playing Wales has been issued a red card.

That and a controversial try for Wales’ Nick Tompkins left Rennie enraged after the match, with the Wallabies coach telling the Sydney Morning Herald that he believes his side deserves better officiating.

Dave Rennie fumes at the officials.

“I thought some of the decision-making by the officials tonight was horrendous, and played a big part in the result,” Rennie said.

“I’ve been a professional coach for 20 years, and I’ve never gone in the media and had a crack at a referee or the referee group. But I felt I had to tonight.

“We’re incredibly proud of the effort. That was massive. We said we would empty the tank for each other, and when you’re one short, two short, you have to do that. Heaps of character, and we got put under the blow torch.

“I thought the boys responded really well, so we’re really proud of the guys. But I thought we deserved better.”

Have you ever seen a try like it?! Nick Tompkins crosses for Wales’ 2nd try of the game UK viewers can watch @WelshRugbyUnion v @wallabies live on @primevideosport 🏉#AutumnNationsSeries #WALvAUS pic.twitter.com/jEOWsiEFOw — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 20, 2021

Australia end a promising year on a low note.

The Wallabies were full of confidence heading into their European tour on the back of five consecutive wins, which included two against the world champion Springboks, but they have now suffered three defeats on the bounce.

It’s fair to say that they haven’t had the rub of the green when it came to referees decisions, as they had two tries ruled out in a narrow 15-13 loss to Scotland for minor infractions, while they were forced to play with 14 men against Wales.

Australia were missing some key players for their European tour, such as Quade Cooper, Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete, but they would have been expected to notch at least one win against Scotland, England and Wales nonetheless.

Their southern hemisphere rivals South Africa and New Zealand also ended their years on a loss, while Argentina are up against it today against an Ireland side that will be brimming with confidence.

