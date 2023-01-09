Wallabies coach Dave Rennie pours cold water on Eddie Jones return

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has said there are no plans to hire Eddie Jones in some capacity before the Rugby World Cup.

Jones is currently without a job, having been relieved of his duties as England head coach after a disappointing 2022, although the Australian recently revealed he is currently weighing up two offers.

It had been rumoured that Jones could return to coach Australia in an assistant role, having worked as a technical advisor for South Africa when the Springboks won the World Cup in 2007.

A return home for Jones does not appear to be on the cards however, as Australia head coach Dave Rennie told the Sydney Morning Herald that there are no plans to change his coaching team.

Dave Rennie pours cold water on Eddie Jones return.

“As we know, there is an enormous amount of speculation at this time of year. I haven’t spoken to Hamish [McLennan, RA chairman] recently, so I can’t really comment much on it,” Rennie said.

“It won’t happen before [the World Cup]. There’s a fair bit of speculation about a lot of things but my focus is on this group and the World Cup. Anything else happening beyond that will be clarified over the next few months.

“We’ve had no discussions around that. There’s no plan to make alterations to the coaching group at this stage. I haven’t spoken to Hamish and haven’t spoken to Andy [Marinos, RA chief executive] about it. My assumption is we’re going to push on.”

What next for the Australian?

Jones revealed to The Guardian recently that he has a couple of good options, although he gave away very little, simply saying that the two job offers have “very different aspects”.

Since being sacked as England head coach, Jones has been linked to a job with the USA, with Castres Olympique in the Top 14 and even with a move to the NRL.

The 62-year-old has primarily worked in Australia, England and Japan during his coaching career, although Jones has never been one to shy away from a new challenge.

