Wallabies boss Dave Rennie bemoans ‘minor’ neck rolls in loss to Ireland

Dave Rennie bemoaned the Wallabies’ lack of discipline while suggesting that his team were hard done by in getting penalised for neck rolls against Ireland.

Australia were penalised three times in the game for neck rolls at the breakdown, the most costly of which resulted in an early try for Nic White being ruled out.

None resulted in an injury for any Irish players, although referee Ben O’Keefe was given little choice when reviewing each incident as Australian players were seen to be clearly pulling opposition players by the neck.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and suggested that the neck roll decisions that went against his team could have gone either way.

Dave Rennie on neck roll calls.

“We got penalised a couple of times for neck rolls. The TMO had a fairly big say in the game tonight. We scored in the first couple of minutes and that got taken back,” Rennie commented.

“We’ll have a look at that. I thought a couple of the neck rolls were pretty minor but the officials saw it differently.

“The penalty count was 12-all. Obviously the stuff around the neck meant that Ben [O’Keefe] had warned that the next team that does it, because the Irish done a couple as well, that the next one goes to the bin. So we’ve got to cop that.”

“He went off, got tested, he was fine.” Dave Rennie speaking about Nick White after last night’s defeat in Dublin.#IREvAUS | #ANS pic.twitter.com/lX3EJltwWL — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 20, 2022

The Wallabies come up short again.

Regardless of any penalties given against Australia for neck rolls, the Wallabies still had plenty of opportunities to score, including a massive chance to score at the death.

The Wallabies couldn’t turn possession and territory into points on multiple occasions however, and slumped to a third consecutive narrow defeat.

“Obviously we’re gutted. We had a lot of opportunities and a lot of ball. We played with a lot of character. There was a fair bit of adversity tonight,” Rennie said.

“We lost Hunter Paisami in the first couple of minutes and multiple guys to reasonably serious injuries. So we got a lot of subs on pretty early in the fixture. But we barred up. We were down to 13 at one stage and hung in the fight.

“So there was plenty of character shown but disappointed to be on the end of another tight one.”

Read More About: dave rennie, ireland rugby, Wallabies