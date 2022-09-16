Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie to ask for explanation over late referee decision

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has stated that he will request a “please explain” for referee Mathieu Raynal’s late decision which cost his side dearly.

Australia centre Lalakai Foketi won a turnover penalty near his own try line with 90 seconds remaining in the game, at which stage the Wallabies led the All Blacks by the three points.

However, Raynal deemed that Wallabies out-half Bernard Foley took too long to kick the ball to touch from the penalty and awarded the All Blacks a scrum, and Jordie Barrett ultimately scored the winning try in the corner.

Rennie was speaking at the post-match press conference and stated that he would request an explanation from the game’s match officials over the controversial late decision.

Dave Rennie on the late referee decision that cost the Wallabies.

“I spoke to Bernard after the game and he was under the impression that time was off and the referee had told him to play, but at no stage was he told or did he believe that he was going to call a scrum from that,” Rennie said.

“In most situations the clock’s off and the clock stays off. It sounds like the clock went off and then he started it again.

“But as we know, if a team scores a try late and you if take your time getting back to halfway they just stop the clock and wait until you kick off.

“The disappointing thing from our point of view is that it was a fantastic game of footy and we should be celebrating the game as opposed to talking about a ref decision in the last minute… I haven’t seen a decision like that at any level.”

A dramatic end to a thrilling game.

Although Foley seemed to be unaware that the referee was urging him to hurry up, his team mates could be seen in the background calling for him to kick the ball before Raynal blew his whistle.

The Wallabies will feel very aggrieved, although Raynal will believe that he gave Foley every opportunity to kick the ball before making his ultimately match-defining decision.

New Zealand are now in pole position to win The Rugby Championship after the game, although it is still possible for all four sides to top the table after round six.

