Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie apologises for referee criticism

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has apologised to the match officials who took charge of Australia’s game against Wales last weekend.

Rennie was furious after his side’s loss, describing some of the official’s decision making as “horrendous”, saying that he felt he had to speak out about the officiating performance in the media.

World Rugby issued a written warning to Rugby Australia and Rennie, saying that his comments do not align with the sport’s values.

Dave Rennie’s apology to the match officials.

Rugby Australia has issued an apology on behalf of Rennie and accepted the formal warning.

“Dave Rennie wishes to apologise to the match officials and to World Rugby for the choice of language used in post-match media commitments following the Wallabies test match against Wales in Cardiff,” the statement reads.

“The choice of language and its timing did not meet the standards required from a coach or official in upholding Rugby’s core values of discipline, integrity and respect. Rugby Australia and Dave Rennie accept the formal warning issued by World Rugby.”

World Rugby statement: Dave Rennie and Rugby Australia apologise for match official comments, received conduct warninghttps://t.co/4IsLxr5R2I #rugby via @worldrugby — World Rugby Media (@worldrugbymedia) November 26, 2021

Rassie Erasmus poked fun at the Wallabies coach’s criticism.

Rennie isn’t the only high profile figure in rugby to have publicly criticised a referee this year, with South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus currently serving a two-month ban from all rugby activities.

Erasmus also isn’t allowed to take part in any match-day activities with the Springboks until September 30th next year, and recently decided against appealing his ban.

The World Cup-winning coach was able to see the funny side of Rennie’s situation, as he tweeted a video of him drinking a shot yesterday and invited the Wallabies head coach to have one with him.

Rennie is unlikely to join Erasmus however, having avoided a ban from rugby.

Read More About: australia rugby, dave rennie, Wallabies