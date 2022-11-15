Wallabies coach Dan McKellar disappointed Mack Hansen isn’t playing for Australia

Wallabies assistant coach Dan McKellar has admitted he’s disappointed to see Mack Hansen playing for Ireland rather than Australia.

McKellar is very familiar with Hansen, as the two worked together at the Brumbies, where the former was previously head coach and where the latter got his start in professional rugby.

It isn’t long since the two were on the same side, as Hansen left the Brumbies to join Connacht at the end of the 2021 Super Rugby season, although the 24-year-old has already made a significant impact in Ireland.

The Australia assistant coach was speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Ireland and admitted that he would have preferred seeing Hansen playing in gold rather than green.

Dan McKellar on Mack Hansen.

“He’s a good man, really loveable sort of character. It was sad to see him go,” McKellar said.

“He left the Brumbies because he’s a Canberra boy, lived all his life there and wanted a new experience. I think if you asked Mack if he was going to play for Ireland six months into that experience he would’ve laughed.

“I remember the first time he came in and said he was going to Connacht and having spent time in Ireland, I knew he’d love it and they’d love him.

“He’s come over here and most importantly earned their respect with his performances. He’s earned that right and is in a good place so happy for him and hopefully we keep him quiet on Saturday.

“He’s always been that player that had the potential to kick on. You’re happy for the individual, disappointed he’s wearing green not gold.”

Mack Hansen and Dan Sheehan have been nominated for World Rugby Men’s XVs Breakthrough Player of the Year! 💫#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/qiPqIYETsJ — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 14, 2022

The Connacht winger has enjoyed a sensational year.

Hansen has enjoyed a dream start to his Ireland career, as he has won eight caps already and has established himself as a first-choice winger under Andy Farrell.

The 24-year-old has been nominated for the World Rugby men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year award and looks set to be a key player for Ireland for years to come.

Australia aren’t exactly short of talented wingers, although it’s hard to see how Hansen wouldn’t have played for the Wallabies at this stage if he remained in Canberra.

