Stand-in Wallabies captain James Slipper dedicates win to Michael Hooper

Stand-in Wallabies captain James Slipper paid tribute to Michael Hooper after Australia beat Argentina in the opening round of The Rugby Championship.

Hooper had been named to captain Australia in Mendoza, but the Wallabies veteran withdrew from the game in order to return home, saying he didn’t feel able to fulfil his responsibilities in his current mindset.

Australia looked to be in trouble at half time as Argentina led by nine points, but the Wallabies scored three unanswered tries in the final 20 minutes to claim a bonus-point win against Los Pumas.

Slipper was speaking to Sky Sports after the game and dedicated his side’s win to his long-time captain, who will be taking an indefinite break from his Wallabies duties.

James Slipper on Michael Hooper.

“It was tough. I felt like most of the game we were behind,” Slipper said.

“It’s a real proud moment for me and for the team, because we really wanted to put in an effort that our fans could be proud of, but also that our captain, Hoops, could be proud of.

“We were thinking about him all day and we were playing for him tonight.”

Diminished Wallabies squad will go again in Argentina.

Australia have been hit hard by injuries this year, and that trend continued in Mendoza as out-half Quade Cooper suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the match.

Cooper joins Samu Kerevi, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Banks, Angus Bell, Dave Porecki, Caderyn Neville, Scott Sio and Izaia Perese in the infirmary, all of whom featured for Australia in the test series against England just last month.

Head coach Dave Rennie will have been buoyed by his diminished Wallabies side’s win on Saturday night however, and he will be confident that Australia can claim another win against Argentina in San Juan next weekend.

