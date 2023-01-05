Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel steps down

Wallabies assistant coach Scott Wisemantel has resigned from his position with immediate effect just eight months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Wisemantel is a highly experienced coach, having first worked with Australia back in 2004 before rejoining the Wallabies set-up in 2020, while he has also worked with England, Japan and Samoa.

Having worked as a professional coach for over 20 years, Wisemantel is stepping away from the sport to focus on his family and business interests outside of rugby.

Scott Wisemantel steps down from his role with the Wallabies.

“While this has been a very difficult decision, it’s one that’s best for me and my family at this point in time,” Wisemantel said.

“The World Cup is the pinnacle of our sport and requires 100 per cent commitment and that’s something I’m unfortunately unable to give at the moment.

“I’ve loved being with this team under Dave [Rennie] and wish them all the best for their season and in the World Cup later this year.”

Australia are on the look out for a replacement.

Head coach Dave Rennie expressed his regret at seeing Wisemantel go and revealed that his team did everything they could to convince him to stay.

“Scott’s a top man and one of the best coaches I’ve ever worked with,” Rennie stressed.

“He’s hugely respected around the world, has a mountain of experience at international level and an incredible rapport with our players.

“While we did all we could to try and keep Scott, we respect his decision and wish him, Gabs and the girls all the best. He’s been a massive part of this group for the past three years and we’ll miss him.”

Australia will now be on the look out for a replacement for Wisemantel, who acted primarily as an attack coach, with precious little time for the Wallabies to adapt to a new system ahead of this year’s World Cup.

Wisemantel isn’t the only high-profile departure from a top team in recent times, as England and Wales both replaced their head coaches after disappointing Autumn Nations Series campaigns.

