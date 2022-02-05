Wales coach Wayne Pivac defends his decision to start Josh Adams at centre

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has defended his decision to start Josh Adams at outside centre in his side’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Ireland proved to be far too strong for Wales today, as a good start to the second half saw the hosts open up a 29-point lead and secure a winning bonus-point in doing so.

Wales were able to stem the tide, and got on the scoreboard thanks to a loose offload from Tadhg Berne which Taine Basham pounced on, but they never looked like beating Ireland and now have a mountain to climb to defend their title.

The selection of Adams at centre was questioned before the match began, and the Cardiff player did hurt his side’s chances when getting sin binned for a hit on Johnny Sexton, although Pivac believes the 26-year-old played well.

Wayne Pivac on Josh Adams.

“I think Josh saved us on a number of occasions,” Pivac said, via WalesOnline.

“It’s easy to talk about the people out wide but it’s what goes on inside first, how quick we are to react at the first breakdown and the numbers we get on the far side of the ruck, the near side if they switch back or not.

“I think to single out one person is not the right thing to do. You’ll find when you break this game down that he didn’t go too badly at all.”

The Welsh are left picking up the pieces.

Adams had played as a centre for Cardiff before today, although he had never filled in at 13 at international level before today, and did move out to the wing after the introduction of Owen Watkin shortly after he returned from the sin bin.

While Adams did look lost in defence at times at outside centre, he certainly wasn’t responsible for Wales’ loss, as Ireland were dominant in virtually every facet of the game.

Wales are without several of their most experienced players due to injury, although they will have to live without the likes of Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and George North for the remainder of the championship.

The Welsh will have the backing of a vociferous Cardiff crowd in their next outing, although they will come up against a Scotland side full of confidence after their narrow win against England.

