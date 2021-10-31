Wales head coach Wayne Pivac gives update on Alun Wyn Jones injury

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has given a largely positive update on Alun Wyn Jones, after the veteran suffered a shoulder injury against the All Blacks.

Jones lasted just 18 minutes in Wales’ encounter with New Zealand, in which they suffered a 54-16 defeat, as the Welsh captain appeared to injure the same shoulder that almost ruled him out of this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

The 36-year-old made a miraculous recovery after dislocating his shoulder against Japan, linking up with the squad in South Africa less than three weeks after his injury, and went on to captain the side in all three tests against the Springboks.

Pivac was speaking to Sky Sports after the game about Jones’ condition and revealed that the medical team currently do not believe that the Welsh captain’s injury is as serious as the one he suffered against Japan.

Wayne Pivac on Alun Wyn Jones’ injury.

“Al, talking to him in the changing room, feels pretty good. We will get a scan as a precaution, but he is not in discomfort. Obviously at the time, he couldn’t play on, but he is feeling a lot better, so that’s a plus,” Pivac said.

“That wasn’t the discussion [that it is the same injury that Jones suffered this summer], and our medical team was in South Africa.

“I don’t think they will write Alun Wyn Jones off after what happened in South Africa. We will get it scanned, and then we will know a lot more, come Monday.”

WAL 16 – 54 NZL Beauden Barrett scores his second interception try of the game in the closing seconds at @principalitysta rounding off a solid performance on his 100th cap. Conversion unsuccessful. 80 mins.#WALvNZL #AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/xGJdge3hGc — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 30, 2021

Wales were blown away by the All Blacks late on.

While the news about Jones’ injury is largely positive, there isn’t many other positives for Welsh fans to take after their team suffered a severe beating at home to New Zealand.

Wales looked to be still in the game with 20 minutes to go, as they scored their only try of the match through Johnny Williams which put them within 12 points of the All Blacks, but that brief glimmer of hope was quickly quashed.

New Zealand ran in four tries in the last quarter of the match to subject Wales to a 38-point defeat at home, in a sobering start to the reigning Six Nations champions’ autumn campaign.

Pivac was without many of his starting players for the game, due to injury and English-based players not being released by their clubs, and he will hope that their return will make a huge difference in upcoming games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

