Wales v Ireland: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ireland will aim to get their Six Nations off to a winning start when they take on a Wales team with Warren Gatland back at the helm.

The two sides are coming into the game in drastically different form, as Ireland are currently the number one ranked side in the world, while a dismal 2022 saw Wales head coach Wayne Pivac sacked and replaced by Gatland.

Although Ireland are the favourites to claim a win in Cardiff, Wales rarely disappoint in the Six Nations under Gatland and will be hoping to make a statement on home soil.

Andy Farrell has enjoyed great success with Ireland in the past 18 months, although he is yet to lead his side to a Six Nations title, something he will be very eager to do ahead of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Wales v Ireland: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Saturday, February 4th on Virgin Media One and the Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 1pm while kick-off is at 2.15pm.

The game is also being shown on BBC One Northern Ireland, with coverage starting at 1.15pm, while kick off is at 2.15pm.

The full fixture list for the Six Nations and TV broadcaster can seen here, with RTE and Virgin Media sharing the coverage of the championship in the Republic of Ireland.

Team news.

Warren Gatland named his Wales match-day squad two days early, and has largely opted for experience in his first game back in charge.

Stalwarts such as captain Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones and Leigh Halfpenny all start, although there is a Six Nations debut for 20-year-old Joe Hawkins at inside centre, who won his first cap for Wales against Australia in November.

Andy Farrell has yet to name his Ireland match-day squad, with the announcement set for the usual time of around midday on Thursday.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is expected to start after recovering from a cheekbone injury, while Tadhg Furlong has also returned to full training after recovering from a hamstring injury.

