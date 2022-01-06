Wales stars back plans to move home games to England

Wales internationals Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams have backed plans to move their country’s home matches to England for the upcoming Six Nations.

Supporters are currently banned from attending sporting events in Wales, in response to surging Covid-19 cases in the country, while across the border in England full stadiums are allowed.

Wales’ first home match of the Six Nations is just over a month away, when they take on Scotland in the second round of the championship on February 12th, and there has been no indication as of yet that the Welsh government will lift restrictions on crowds by then.

Wales stars express their support for moving home games to England.

As a result, the Welsh Rugby Union are considering staging their home games in England, with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London understood to be a leading candidate.

Wales wingers Rees-Zammit and Adams both took to Twitter to voice their support for moving their country’s home games, in response to a BBC article on the matter.

“Rugby is nothing without fans. Make this happen!” Rees-Zammit tweeted, to which Adams responded, “I’m with you mukka.”

I’m with you mukka — Josh Adams (@JoshAdams951) January 5, 2022

Sporting crowd restrictions across the competing countries.

England are the only country involved in the Six Nations which currently allows full stadiums at sporting events, with the remaining five countries all implementing varying levels of restrictions.

In Scotland, only 500 spectators are currently allowed to attend sporting events, although Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has expressed hopes that the restrictions could be lifted in time for the Six Nations.

In both Ireland and France, 5,000 spectators are currently allowed to attend sporting events, and there is again no indication of whether those restrictions could be eased in the coming weeks.

In Italy, 75 per cent capacity is allowed at outdoor sporting events, which would allow for over 50,000 fans to attend Six Nations matches at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Read More About: Six Nations, wales rugby