Wales considering playing Six Nations home matches in England

Wales are considering playing their Six Nations home matches in England, in response to the ban on fans attending sporting events in the country.

According to the Daily Mail, the Welsh Rugby Union are exploring the option of staging home games in stadiums in England, if the ban on attending sporting events is not lifted in Wales by the time the Six Nations kicks off.

Wales are set to play Ireland in Dublin in the first round of the Six Nations on February 5th, before they play host to Scotland the following weekend.

It is understood that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is a leading contender to host Wales’ home matches, as Wembley Stadium, which Wales have previously hosted games in, is unlikely to be used due to England football internationals in March.

England currently has no restrictions on crowds.

England currently has no restrictions in regards to crowds at sporting events, unlike in Wales and Scotland. A maximum of 500 people are allowed to attend outdoor events in Scotland, while spectators are banned from events in Wales.

In both Ireland and France, a maximum of 5,000 supporters are permitted to attend outdoor sporting events. No indication has been given as of yet whether these restrictions will be lifted in time for the Six Nations in February.

This year’s Six Nations promises to be a competitive one.

Although a number of this year’s Six Nations encounters may be played in front of either empty or sparsely populated stadiums, there are plenty of reasons to still be excited for the upcoming championship.

Ireland, France and England all impressed in the Autumn Nations Series by winning all three of their respective games, while Wales and Scotland also picked up wins against Australia.

Italy still look to be some way off the other teams involved, although new head coach Kieran Crowley will hope he can help to revitalise the Azzurri.

Read More About: Six Nations, wales rugby