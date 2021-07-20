Wales drop two places in World Rugby rankings after heavy loss to Argentina

Wales have dropped two places in the World Rugby Rankings after suffering a 33-11 defeat to Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday.

It’s the second week in-a-row that Wales have fallen in the official rankings, as the reigning Six Nations champions now sit in ninth place, having been the sixth-ranked team before their back-to-back games against Los Pumas.

Wales selected a heavily-depleted side against Argentina, as 10 players are currently on British and Irish Lions duty while other key players such as George North, Leigh Halfpenny and Justin Tipuric are currently injured.

The rankings do not take missing players into account however, and Wales have been heavily punished for their 22-point loss to a near full-strength Argentina side as a result.

Australia fall one place despite series win against France.

Argentina have gone up two place in the rankings to seventh, swapping places with Wales, while eighth-placed Scotland remain unchanged in between them.

Scotland and Italy are the countries in the top 15 not to have played this July, after both side’s fixtures were cancelled for Covid-related reasons.

Elsewhere in the upper echelons of the rankings, Australia have been leapfrogged by France despite beating Les Bleus 2-1 in their three-match test series.

While the Wallabies claimed an impressive 33-30 win against France after playing the game with 14 men for 75 minutes, they have been punished for their 28-26 loss to the same opposition last Tuesday.

The top four sides remain unchanged, with South Africa still on top, while New Zealand, England and Ireland have retained their places in second, third and fourth respectively.

Check out the Top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. England (N/C) – 85.44

4. Ireland (N/C) – 84.85

5. France (+1) – 83.87

6. Australia (-1) – 83.48

7. Argentina (+2) – 83.15

8. Scotland (N/C) – 82.02

9. Wales (-2) – 80.59

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.13

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 73.73

13. Samoa (N/C) – 71.88

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.65

15. Tonga (N/C) – 70.28

