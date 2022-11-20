Wales fall in World Rugby Rankings after dismal defeat to Georgia

Wales have fallen two places in the World Rugby Rankings after suffering a first-ever loss to Georgia at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

It was a joyous occasion for Georgia, as the Lelos claimed their second victory over a tier one nation this year, having also beaten Italy in July, while it was a dark day for Welsh rugby.

Having bounced back up to seventh place after beating Argentina last weekend, Wales have now fallen to ninth, while Georgia have risen just the one place after their historic victory and now occupy 13th spot on the rankings.

Scotland climb after chaotic win against Argentina.

Scotland are the biggest winners in the rankings this week, as they have risen from ninth to sixth place thanks to their 52-29 victory against Argentina.

Argentina have dropped one place from sixth to seventh, as losses for Australia and Wales have prevented a longer fall down the rankings for Los Pumas after coming off second best in a chaotic game in Edinburgh.

The top five remains unchanged, although South Africa’s points tally has slightly improved after demolishing Italy in Genoa, while England are also in a marginally stronger position after fighting back to draw against New Zealand.

Italy have been overtaken by Samoa, as the Pacific Island nation claimed a comfortable win against Romania in Bucharest, while Uruguay’s loss to Tonga sees the South Americans being overtaken by Spain.

Portugal’s draw against the USA on Friday night hasn’t resulted in any changes in the rankings for either side, although the Iberian outfit qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup thanks to a late equalising penalty.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.63

2. France (N/C) – 90.01

3. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.98

4. South Africa (N/C) – 88.01

5. England (N/C) – 84.62

6. Scotland (+3) – 81.55

7. Argentina (-1) – 80.72

8. Australia (N/C) – 80.64

9. Wales (-2) – 79.26

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.39

11. Samoa (+1) – 76.03

12. Italy (-1) – 75.95

13. Georgia (+1) – 75.19

14. Fiji (-1) – 74.84

15. Tonga (N/C) – 71.21

16. Spain (N/C) – 67.17

17. Uruguay (-1) – 66.24

18. Portugal (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.92

20. Romania (N/C) – 64.79

Read More About: wales rugby