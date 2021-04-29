Wales chief proposes change of plans for summer tests

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has admitted he does not want Wales to travel to Argentina as was originally planned this summer.

Th Six Nations champions were meant to play two test matches against the Pumas in Argentina, as well as a game against Uruguay, but those plans now look unlikely to go ahead.

Phillips was speaking to WalesOnline about the national team’s plans for the summer, and revealed that they are hoping that Argentina will come to Wales instead.

#BREAKING: Wales to welcome NZL, RSA, AUS and FIJ to @principalitysta for 2021 Autumn Series. Full story (incl. 🎟 info): https://t.co/O777ELvyMM Hydref ENFAWR ar y gorwel i Gymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇳🇿 ◦ 🇿🇦 ◦ 🇦🇺 ◦ 🇫🇯 pic.twitter.com/vgnNehR0WN — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) April 26, 2021

“I can not see us travelling to Argentina. It’s a red country, with a hard quarantine of 10 days when you come back, where you live in a Heathrow hotel for 10 days,” Phillips explained.

“I don’t think that’s acceptable to our players. It would be pretty tough going at the back end of a long season. You butt into player welfare, player rest and the start of next season.

“So we will be talking to Argentina and asking if they want to come to Wales. We would be happy to contribute towards their costs.

“England were due to travel to the USA and Canada, but both of those are now coming to play at Twickenham.”

‘We desperately want to play two or three matches this July.’

Wales are expecting to have a strong contingent travelling to South Africa with the British and Irish Lions this summer, on the back of their Six Nations triumph.

The absence of many of Wales’ starting players would mean ample opportunity for fringe members of the Welsh squad, something which Phillips hopes can be utilised with a game against the likes of the USA and Canada.

“We desperately want to play two or three test matches this July. Wayne is very keen to have test rugby again,” Phillips commented.

“We are hoping to get some significant Lions call-ups, so it will be a great opportunity to give other players a chance.

“Given the USA and Canada are around in the UK, there could be conversations with them and possibly Japan because they are up in Murrayfield with the Lions.

“If Argentina come, we could play them twice and maybe the USA, Canada or Japan as well.”

Read More About: argentina rugby, wales rugby