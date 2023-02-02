Vern Cotter steps down as Fiji head coach

Vern Cotter has stepped down as Fiji head coach for personal reasons just seven months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Having first taken charge of Fiji in 2020, Cotter has resigned from the role with immediate effect, becoming the fifth head coach of a nation preparing for the World Cup to vacate their job in recent months.

Cotter follows former England head coach Eddie Jones, former Wales head coach Wayne Pivac, former Australia head coach Dave Rennie and former Romania head coach Andy Robinson as one of five recent international coaching departures.

The Fiji Rugby Union thanked Cotter for his services and wished the New Zealander all the best for the future, while stating that the process to a point a new head coach of the national team has now begun.

Vern Cotter’s statement on resigning as Fiji head coach.

In a statement issued to the New Zealand media, Cotter admitted that he was disappointed to be leaving at this time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players and coaches I have worked with during my time with the team,” Cotter said.

“I feel the team has made some significant improvements over the last few years both on and off the field.

“I believe we built a great culture which was testament to some good people working hard and enjoying each other’s company and I’m disappointed to be leaving at this time. I wish the team all the very best for the upcoming RWC later this year.”

Vinaka Coach. Fiji Rugby wishes you all the best in your future endeavors. #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/OUpeeUpk0C — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) February 2, 2023

The Kiwi coach is highly experienced.

Cotter is highly experienced in both international and club rugby and will prove to be a hard man to replace for Fiji.

The 61-year-old took charge of Scotland for three years and has also acted as the head coach of Clermont Auvergne and Montpellier in France, having started his coaching career in New Zealand with Bay of Plenty and the Crusaders.

