USA announce bid to host both the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup

USA Rugby have announced their bid to host either the 2027 or 2031 men’s Rugby World Cup, as well as the women’s tournament in 2029.

If the USA are successful with their bid for either the 2027 or 2031 editions, it will be the first time that the men’s Rugby World Cup will be held in the Americas.

The USA have never hosted the women’s tournament before either, although their northern neighbours Canada did host the 2006 edition of the tournament.

USA Rugby World Cup Bid Chair Jim Brown expressed his confidence in his country’s bid and claimed that hosting the tournament in the United States would help to grow the sport worldwide.

“This is a proud moment as we introduce our vision for a Rugby World Cup on American soil,” Brown said.

“After working on this for a year now, we are confident in the strength of this bid, the support around us, the cities and stadiums interested in hosting, our country’s top-level infrastructure for large-scale sports events and the opportunity the US population of sports fans presents for rugby’s growth, both domestically and globally.”

Australia and Russia are the USA’s main competition.

Australia were the first country to officially launch a bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup in May, and are currently the favourites to win the rights to host rugby union’s showpiece tournament in six years’ time.

The tournament was last hosted Down Under in 2003, while Australia also co-hosted the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1987 along with New Zealand.

The Russian Rugby Federation have also said that they are preparing a bid for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which has the backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia hosted the Fifa World Cup in 2018, but the country does struggle to attract significant attendance at rugby matches.

While the USA aren’t a traditional rugby power either, they have attracted large crowds in the past and are expected to do so again when they take on the All Blacks in Washington D.C. this weekend.

