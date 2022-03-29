URC referees boss admits disallowed Ulster try should have stood

URC head of match officials Tappe Henning has admitted that Ulster’s late disallowed try against the Stormers should have been awarded.

There was no shortage of controversy in Ulster’s loss to the Stormers at the weekend, as a late try from Callum Reid, which almost certainly have won the Irish province the game, was disallowed after a lengthy TMO referral.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was left puzzled by the incident and questioned after the game why the try wasn’t awarded.

Henning, who oversees all match officials in the URC, was speaking on South African broadcaster Super Sport and confirmed that the Ulster boss was right to be frustrated with the decision.

URC referees boss explains why Ulster should have been awarded a try.

“What’s hugely important here is that the referee has awarded a try, and it was during the process of the conversion kick that there’s additional information now visible,” Henning explained.

“So now we’re looking for an infringement to overturn the referee’s original decision of try… There was no conclusive evidence there was an infringement of a knock-on, so the original decision stands.

“That’s the important bit: there has to be conclusive evidence that the ball goes from his hand forward to overturn the on-field decision and that’s not there. So that’s why it is a try.

“The first bit of on-field decision try, was hugely important. In the process the boys followed, they didn’t revisit [that it was decided the] on-field decision was a try, so conclusive evidence [was needed] to overturn, and that was not there.”

New Week, New Focus 👊 The Vodacom Bulls are 🆙 next this Saturday! #SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/KDzWut3wsv — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 28, 2022

The Ulstermen face the Bulls this Saturday.

Ulster will feel rightly aggrieved that they weren’t able to snatch a victory against the Stormers late on in Cape Town, and they will look to channel that frustration when they take on the Bulls in Pretoria this Saturday.

The Bulls got off to a dreadful start in the URC, as they suffered heavy defeats to Leinster and Connacht in their first two games, but they have improved significantly since then, much like their fellow South African sides.

The Pretoria-based side have now won their last four games against European opposition and are looking very difficult to beat at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Ulster are currently in second place in the URC table, but another defeat in South Africa could see them fall to third, if Munster manage to beat Leinster on Saturday.

Read More About: ulster rugby, united rugby championship