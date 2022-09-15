URC announces new system which ranks best players in the league

The URC has announced a new ranking system which combines recent performances from players in the league.

Called the URC Top 100, the new ranking system aims to identify the most valuable players across the 16 teams involved and will be updated on a monthly basis.

Powered by the StatMaster xP algorithm, a wide range of factors will be used to calculate each player’s value, and will be inclusive of performances in the URC, in European club competitions and in international rugby.

URC statement on the Top 100 rankings system.

“The rankings work by analysing every match that players have appeared in during the last 12 months, including the URC, European competitions and internationals,” the statement reads.

“Then StatMaster applies an “expected points” (xP) algorithm to each event in those games. Like “expected points added” (EPA) in the NFL and “expected goals” (xG) in football, this revolutionary new stat measures the impact that each player has on his side’s chance of scoring.

“It is based on the idea that rugby is a team game: though the player who slots the ball through the posts or touches it down deserves plenty of credit, so do the 14 others who helped create that opportunity.

“For example, a player can gain points by doing things that increase his team’s probability of making the next score — such as crashing past defenders, nailing a 50/22 kick, earning a scrum penalty or even winning a crucial turnover on his own try-line.

“On the other hand, if he makes a costly error, he can lose points. Crucially, the algorithm adjusts for lots of match factors, including a player’s position, his location on the field, the phase type, the time on the clock, and the quality of his teammates and opponents.”

Welcome to the URC Top 100 🛡 A new dynamic player ranking system! The rankings work by analysing every match that players have appeared in during the last 12 months to generate their overall rating 🔥 More info 👇 #BKTURC | #URCTop100 — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) September 15, 2022

The tournament continues to attempt to capture imaginations.

The URC has certainly become the most ambitious league in rugby, evolving from the Celtic League, which featured teams from Ireland, Wales and Scotland, and now includes side from Italy and South Africa.

The player rankings system is the latest innovation from the league, as it aims to attract new fans from across both hemispheres.

