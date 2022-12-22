URC ask for report and meaningful action from Benetton over racist incident

The URC have asked for a full report and for meaningful action to be taken after a Benetton player gave team mate Cherif Traore a racist Christmas gift.

Traore, a Guinea-born Italy international, revealed on Instagram that he was given a rotten banana as a ‘Secret Santa’ gift by an unnamed Benetton team mate, which many members of the squad found amusing.

Benetton released two statements on the matter, the second of which quoted Traore, in which he said he had accepted apologies from team mates, but the club indicated that no further action would be taken.

The URC are clearly unhappy with how Benetton have dealt with the incident, as the league has asked for a full report on what happened and what further action will be taken.

URC statement in response to racist Benetton incident.

“The United Rugby Championship has been in communication with Benetton Rugby regarding the incident first identified in a social media post of Cherif Traore the Italian international prop forward,” the statement reads.

“Benetton Rugby has been asked to provide a full report on what has occurred and what meaningful action will be taken as a result.

“Racism and discrimination of any kind are abhorrent, completely unacceptable in society and are utterly counter to the values of the sport of rugby and the United Rugby Championship.

“There will be no further comment until we have additional information on the incident.”

Quante volte capita di commettere un errore o offendere un componente della propria famiglia, tante. Bene, questa volta è successo all’interno della nostra. Adesso ciò che conta è aver capito l’errore e chiesto scusa. Siamo una famiglia e come tale andremo avanti, insieme, sempre pic.twitter.com/PxCyQczvsr — Benetton Rugby 🦁 (@BenettonRugby) December 21, 2022

The Italian club has come under criticism.

There has been plenty of backlash to the racist incident itself and how Benetton have responded, with the likes of Ireland international Simon Zebo calling for the player responsible to be sacked.

It appears the URC are of a similar opinion, as Benetton’s attempt to quickly deal with the incident without taking any real action seems to have failed emphatically.

