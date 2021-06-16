Most Irish United Rugby Championship games will be on free-to-air TV in Ireland

The vast majority of United Rugby Championship matches featuring Irish teams will be shown on free-to-air TV in Ireland.

RTE and TG4 will broadcast 52 of the 60 regular season URC matches that feature one of the four Irish provinces for the next four seasons, with each channel set to show 26 of those games each.

The two channels will also show additional knockout matches, (it hasn’t been specified whether this is only knockout matches where Irish teams feature) as well as the URC grand final. RTE and TG4 will show the final on alternating years.

More good news… 5️⃣2️⃣ #URC games involving Irish teams will be on free-to-air next season in Ireland thanks to @RTEsport and @SportTG4 🙌 — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) June 16, 2021

United Rugby Championship Irish TV coverage.

TG4 will also broadcast 16 regular season games which do not feature Irish teams, as well as the 26 matches that do feature one of the four provinces.

RTE has not broadcast any Guinness Pro14 matches since 2014 (which was then known as the Pro12) while TG4 have consistently aired the tournament since 2010.

The BBC has also been rumoured to return as a broadcast partner for the competition in the UK, but tournament organisers are yet to confirm this.

URC CEO Martin Anayi praises increased free-to-air coverage.

The CEO of the URC Martin Anayi was delighted to announce that the majority of games featuring Irish sides would be shown on free-to-air TV next season, having been mostly broadcast by pay service Eir Sport in recent years,” Anayi said.

“Free-to-Air coverage is hugely attractive to all sports in terms of reaching the widest possible audience and in TG4 and RTÉ we have two partners who are really excited about launching the United Rugby Championship.

“Both TG4 and RTÉ have proven track records of delivering marquee international sporting events and they are both innovators in their own spaces.”

