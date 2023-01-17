Ulster v Sale Sharks: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ulster must beat Sale Sharks on Saturday to have any hope of qualifying for the knock out stages of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Only a victory this weekend would give Ulster any hope of reaching the last 16, after they suffered a gut-wrenching last gasp defeat at the hands of La Rochelle last time out.

Currently in 10th place, Ulster will need to beat Sale and hope that one of Montepllier and Clermont Auvergne lose this weekend in order to finish in the top eight.

Sale are just one place above Ulster in ninth, so the English club will also likely need to win to secure their progression, although a draw could also see the Sharks rise above Clermont.

Regardless, both sides will be gunning for one another in Belfast this Saturday night in what could prove to be a winner takes all encounter at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster v Sale Sharks: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, January 21st on BT Sport 2. Coverage begins at 7.45pm while kick off is at 8pm.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport and FloRugby are also broadcasting the match.

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Friday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Ulster will be without some key players for the match, as Iain Henderson and Luke Marshall suffered injuries in the loss to La Rochelle last Saturday.

Billy Burns is also in doubt, as he suffered a calf injury during the warm-up before the game against La Rochelle and will be monitored throughout the week.

Sale will be without flanker Tom Curry, as he picked up a hamstring injury recently and is expected to miss the first two rounds of the Six Nations for England.

Lock Jacobus Wiese will also miss out, as he was shown a red card for a dangerous clear out during Sale’s loss to Toulouse last weekend.

