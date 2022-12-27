Ulster v Munster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ulster will host Munster at Kingspan Stadium on New Year’s Day in the first of two inter-provincial derbies.

Munster fought admirably but ultimately fell to defeat against Leinster in their St. Stephen’s Day encounter, a loss which has left Graham Rowntree’s side languishing in 11th place in the URC table.

While Ulster weren’t convincing against Connacht, as they almost let a commanding 14-point lead slip with just a few minutes remaining, the northern province did win and remain in third place in the table as a result.

Despite the significant gap in the table in favour of Ulster, Munster are arguably coming into the game in better form, although they will be up against what promises to be a vociferous Belfast crowd.

Ulster v Munster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Sunday, January 1st on TG4, the TG4 Player and Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage on TG4 starts at 4.50pm, while coverage on Viaplay Sports (formerly Premier Sports) starts at 4.30pm. Kick off is at 5.15pm.

URC TV is also showing the game, with a range of options available to viewers. Customers can buy a one-off stream of Ulster v Munster for €7.99.

Other options include a monthly access pass for €6.99 per month, which gives customers access to every URC fixture, or a season-long pass for a one-off fee of €41.99.

No better place to start the New Year 🙌 Secure your tickets here 👇https://t.co/J5cxleCWYy pic.twitter.com/agWKUS0SbK — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 27, 2022

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Friday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Ulster will have had more time to rest than their opponents, as they last played on Friday, December 23rd, while Munster were in action on Monday the 26th.

Dan McFarland’s side will be hopeful that a number of key players could be back in contention, as Ulster were without first and second choice out-halves Billy Burns and Ian Madigan against Connacht.

Munster didn’t pick up any major injury concerns during their narrow loss against Leinster, although a full-strength side has now played three weekends in a row.

Head coach Graham Rowntree will know he isn’t in a position where he can comfortably rest several key players, although fatigue must surely be a factor for some front-liners at this point.

