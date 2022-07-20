Ulster sign Irish-qualified scrum-half from Western Force

Ulster have signed Irish-qualified scrum-half Michael McDonald from the Western Force in Australia ahead of the 2022/23 season.

McDonald was born in Louth and played for Dundalk RFC as a child, before he moved to Perth in Western Australia with his family at the age of 13.

The scrum-half played for the Junior Wallabies at the 2019 World Rugby Under 20 Championship, where Australia were beaten by France in the final.

Having made his debut for the Western Force as a 19-year-old in the now-defunct Global Rapid Rugby tournament, McDonald joined the New South Wales Waratahs for a season in 2020, before returning to Perth.

The 23-year-old made six appearance for the Western Force in Super Rugby, but will now return to the country of his birth to join up with Ulster in time for the province’s pre-season.

Dan McFarland welcomes the former Junior Wallaby to Ulster.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland welcomed McDonald’s signing, stressing his fondness for the scrum-half’s Southern Hemisphere style of play.

“Michael is a promising young half-back who has cut his teeth playing in the Southern Hemisphere, and he will fit in well with the style of rugby we want to play at Ulster, as he continues to hone his skills in the months ahead,” McFarland said.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael to the club as preparations for the new season get underway.”

McDonald expressed his excitement about returning to the country of his birth.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to be joining Ulster. It’s always been a goal of mine to get back to Ireland and experience rugby in the Northern Hemisphere at a professional level. I’m extremely grateful, and I look forward to having a go.”

McDonald is the second Irish-qualified player to leave the Western Force in order to join one of the provinces ahead of next season, with winger Byron Ralston having signed for Connacht back in March.

(Image credit: Rugby Players Ireland)

