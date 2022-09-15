Ulster to name stand in honour of the late Nevin Spence

Ulster Rugby have announced that they will name a stand at Kingspan Stadium after Nevin Spence, who tragically died 10 years ago today.

Nevin Spence, along with his father Noel and brother Graham, all tragically passed away due to an accident at the family farm on September 15th, 2012.

The 22-year-old was a talented centre who had already made 42 appearances for Ulster and had a promising career ahead of him as a professional rugby player.

In his honour, the Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will be officially unveiled on April 26th, 2023, which would have been the Ulsterman’s 33rd birthday.

Ulster Rugby pay tribute to Nevin Spence.

Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie paid tribute to Spence and stated that the memorial stand named in his honour will ensure that he is remembered for generations to come.

“With every passing year, we are reminded of what a tragic loss the Spence family, together with the rugby community, suffered ten years ago today,” Petrie said.

“Nevin was a talent that shone bright, both on and off the pitch, and his lasting legacy is an integral part of who we are at Ulster Rugby.

“The Nevin Spence Memorial Stand will recognise that his memory lives on for players, staff and supporters, and is our way of ensuring that he is remembered now, and for generations to come, by all those who visit our home.”

On the 10-year anniversary of the tragic passing of former player, Nevin Spence, Ulster Rugby has today announced plans to dedicate the Memorial Stand at Kingspan Stadium in his honour. #AlwaysWithUs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0blgVDsNPV — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) September 15, 2022

Black armbands to be worn on Saturday night.

Ulster’s players will be wearing black armbands in memory of the Spence family members who lost their lives 10 years ago, which will be embroidered with “Nevin, Graham and Noel”.

Luke Marshall will share his memories of Spence as a friend and as a team mate in the official match programme for Ulster’s URC season opener against Connacht, while the front cover will feature a painting of Nevin by his sister Emma.

Connacht will present a jersey to the team at the captain’s coin toss before Saturday evening’s game in honour of Spence.

