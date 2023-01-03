Ulster confirm Marty Moore suffered significant knee damage against Munster

Ulster have confirmed that Marty Moore suffered “significant” knee damage during his province’s loss to Munster in Belfast.

Marty Moore fell awkwardly when attempting to make a tackle early on in the second half, and referee Andrew Brace immediately called a stop to play after hearing the Ulster prop cry out in pain.

The extent of the damage is not yet know, as Moore is set to have an MRI scan on his knee today, although the initial prognosis does not appear to be good.

A crucial player for Ulster so far this season, Moore also played for Ireland A in November’s game against the All Blacks XV and scored a try in the second half of that encounter.

Moore won the last of his 10 caps for Ireland in 2015, and appeared to be on the cusp of making another appearance for his country, although his knee injury will come as a considerable setback.

𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Saturday’s Round 12 #BKTURC fixture. Read more ⤵️ — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 3, 2023

Some good news on the injury front for the northern province.

Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor and Ian Madigan will all reintegrate into team training this week as they continue their recoveries from recent injuries.

A decision on each players’ availability for this Saturday’s game against Benetton in Treviso has not yet been made, although they will be further monitored throughout the week.

There is no further injury update on Will Addison, Aaron Sexton, Jude Postlethwaite, Angus Curtis and David Shanahan, all of whom are unavailable for this weekend’s match.

Ulster have endured a dismal run of results in recent weeks, as they have lost four of their last five fixtures across the URC and Heineken Champions Cup.

The New Year’s Day loss against Munster will have been particularly frustrating for the northern province, as Ulster let a nine-point lead slip with less than 10 minutes to go in front of a sold-out Kingspan Stadium.

