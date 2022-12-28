Ulster are hoping a full-strength Munster side come to Belfast

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant is hopeful that a full-strength Munster side will come to Belfast for the New Year’s Day derby.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has selected a near full-strength selection for five weeks running now, as the province have been involved in crucial match ups in both the URC and Heineken Champions Cup.

The likes of Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne have started for Munster in the province’s last five games, having also been heavily involved in Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series.

Rowntree could look to give some of his key players a rest against Munster as a result, despite his side’s precarious position in the URC, although Grant told the BBC that Ulster are hoping to face the best selection possible.

Ulster are hoping to face Munster’s best.

“You want to play their best players,” Grant said.

“You want to dominate the best players. You want to bash the best players and bash the good teams. You want to stamp your authority and reputation on them so I hope they [O’Mahony and Beirne] play.

“But the dangerous thing is that whenever they’ve not played in the past, other players have stepped up and played really well. Jack O’Donoghue for example.

“It’s always a good challenge with Munster but we’ll back ourselves. We’ve gone alright against them the last few times we’ve played forwards wise.”

Fatigue will be a factor for Graham Rowntree’s side.

Munster have rolled out their big-name players in five consecutive games and have experienced mixed results, as the province recorded three wins and two losses.

Rowntree’s side are well placed to progress to the last 16 of the Champions Cup, although they find themselves outside of the top eight in the URC, while several teams above them have games in hand.

A loss to Ulster would be a setback for Munster, although Rowntree will be well aware that his first-choice players will need a rest in the coming weeks.

