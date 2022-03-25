Ulster’s Duane Vermeulen expects Stormers and Bulls to be ‘gunning’ for him

Duane Vermeulen is expecting a “bittersweet homecoming” when he plays for Ulster against his former sides in the Stormers and Bulls.

Ulster are playing the Stormers and Bulls on South African soil over the next two weekends in the URC, in two games that will be crucial to how high they finish in the tournament’s table.

The South African sides have put their early-season woes behind them in recent weeks, with all four teams from the Republic notching two victories against European opposition in the last two rounds of action.

Vermeulen is well aware of the challenges Ulster face in the coming days and told the Springboks official website that he expects some familiar faces to be very eager to show him what they’re made of.

Duane Vermeulen on returning home to South Africa.

“I think for the first match in Cape Town, the fans there will be reminding me about where my mother comes from and her Cape roots, and then the second week in Pretoria I may just get a Brandy and Coke thrown at me,” Vermeulen joked.

“I have the best memories of my time playing for the DHL Stormers and the Vodacom Bulls, I enjoyed every minute. But I suppose there’s a time to come and go.

“I think moving on and going to a different club was the right call for me at this point in my career. But it will definitely be a bittersweet homecoming.

“I’m looking forward to playing against the familiar faces and hopefully show a bit of the new tricks I’ve learned up north. I’m sure I’ll also have a few of them gunning for me to prove a point.”

🗞 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨 Here is your Ulster team to face @THESTORMERS tomorrow afternoon at DHL Stadium 👊 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/EeJzJdbQ4V #STOvULS #URC pic.twitter.com/t09IRZTmPk — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 25, 2022

Fans are returning to South African stadiums in large numbers.

The South African sides received a major boost during the week as the country’s government have permitted 50 per cent capacity at outdoor stadiums, under new relaxed Covid-19 guidelines.

Only 2,000 supporters were allowed to attend outdoor sporting fixtures in South Africa before Wednesday, but the relaxed guidelines will allow at least 25,000 fans to attend each of the URC games this weekend.

Munster lost their two games on South African soil in recent weeks and Ulster will be aiming to do better than their provincial rivals, although they are still without some Ireland internationals for the game against the Stormers.

Read More About: Duane Vermeulen, ulster rugby