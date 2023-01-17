Ulster announce signing of Dave Ewers from Exeter Chiefs

Ulster have announced the signing of Dave Ewers from Exeter Chiefs, with the sizeable forward joining the province next season.

Ewers has spent almost the entirety of his career with Exeter, having also played for Cornish Pirates as a dual-registered player when he was first breaking through, although he will leave the Chiefs to join Ulster at the end of the season.

The Zimbabwean back row forward helped Exeter win the Heineken Champions Cup and two Gallagher Premiership titles during his time in England, and will bring that winning experience with him to Ulster.

Dan McFarland on Dave Ewers.

Head coach Dan McFarland spoke highly of Ewers when announcing the arrival of the 125kg battering ram.

“Dave has demonstrated over a terrific career at Exeter that he loves to carry ball, and is one of the top gainline winning forwards in the Premiership. His size, work rate, and skillset will dovetail nicely with our other back rows,” McFarland said.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Ulster to add depth and further experience to our back row, as we remain firmly focused on our ambitions as a squad.”

Welcome to Ulster, @dave_ewers 🙌 The powerful back-rower will join the club from Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2023/24 season 👊 Full Details 👉 https://t.co/Xh9Unp1aA7 pic.twitter.com/usHQuNWeLP — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 17, 2023

The Zimbabwean giant will be plying his trade in Belfast next season.

Having turned 32 in November, Ewers should be able to produce some of his best rugby in the coming years, which will excite Ulster supporters for the season ahead.

Ewers spoke fondly of his time with Exeter while expressing his eagerness in joining Ulster next season.

“Ulster is a proud club with a reputation on the pitch which reaches far and wide, and I look forward to calling myself one of the Ulster men from next season onwards,” Ewers said.

“I have made many memories with Exeter Chiefs over the years, and now I’m excited to see what this next chapter in my career holds as part of a club with big goals.”

Read More About: dave ewers, exeter chiefs, ulster rugby