Ulster boss Dan McFarland puzzled by ‘interesting’ James Hume yellow card

‘I’ve been in rugby a long time, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before.’

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland questioned how James Hume could have avoided being penalised when stopping Glasgow Warriors winger Rufus McClean just inches away from the tryline.

McClean was brought to ground by Jacob Stockdale just before the tryline, and was about to reach out on the ground to score the try, but Hume jumped on him and dragged him into touch to prevent the try from being scored.

However, after consultation with the TMO, the referee decided that Hume had committed an illegal act by tackling a man on the ground, and showed the Ulsterman a yellow card along with awarding Glasgow a penalty try.

McFarland was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the game and admitted that he was puzzled by the decision, which ultimately didn’t prevent Ulster from beating Glasgow in their opening United Rugby Championship fixture.

Here is the penalty try for Glasgow and yellow card for James Hume. Tough call. Grey area. Great match. pic.twitter.com/SfibZkVYqx — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) September 24, 2021

Dan McFarland on James Humes’ yellow card.

“I would wonder what he’s meant to do? I don’t think James played the man on the floor, I think he played the ball, he went to try and hold the ball-up,” McFarland commented.

“What’s he meant to do? In the history of rugby, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that penalised in the act of scoring. I’ve been in rugby a long time, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before. I could be wrong.

“Maybe it’s to the letter of the law but we all know the game isn’t reffed to the letter of the law. I’m not cross about it because we won but it’s a really interesting situation.”

Ulster start the URC with a win but Connacht succumb to Cardiff.

McFarland will be fairly happy with his side as Ulster secured a bonus-point win against Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium, which hosted 15,000 fans in Belfast last night.

Fellow Irish province Connacht were unable to get their season off to a winning start however, as they suffered a 33-21 loss to Cardiff in Wales.

Cardiff ran in five tries to Connacht’s two last night, one of which came in the final minute of play, as scrum-half Kieran Marmion got a double for the western province at Cardiff Arms Park.

Elsewhere, the Lions made a winning start to their season, as they claimed a 38-26 victory against Zebre in Parma. The Johannesburg side raced out into 35-0 lead at half time, but the Italians fought back impressively in the second half to get within 12 points.

Read More About: Dan McFarland, james hume, ulster rugby, united rugby championship