Ulster boss Dan McFarland fumes over late disallowed try against Stormers

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was left puzzled by a late referee decision which prevented his side a try and almost certainly a victory against the Stormers in Cape Town.

The Stormers claimed a narrow 23-20 victory against Ulster on a sunny afternoon in South Africa, although there was no shortage of controversy as the visitors looked to have stolen the game at the death through a try from Callum Reid.

Billy Burns was about to take the conversion, however the TMO stepped in when footage revealed that Reid had lost control of the ball in the act of scoring.

However, Reid lost control of the ball due to a Stormers defender knocking the ball out of his hands, but the TMO and referee decided that the Ulsterman had lost the ball forward, which gave the South Africans the scrum feed and an opportunity to clear their lines.

Ulster boss Dan McFarland on the crucial late decision.

McFarland was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the game and questioned the controversial decision, which was debated by the referee and his TMO for more than five minutes.

“In my head we’ve won that game. It is what it is. We’ll move on. We don’t have the four points that go with winning a game,” McFarland said.

“I have to be really careful what I say here. As I viewed it initially, my personal opinion of looking at it, I can’t understand why that’s not a try.

“At the moment, we’ll wait to hear what they’ve got to say. If it’s not a try because he’s not grounded it, then why is he not deliberately knocking it out of his hands and a knock-on? I’ll have to wait and hear what they’re saying.”

Up next is a game against the Bulls.

Ulster have one game left in South Africa, as they take on the Bulls in Pretoria next Saturday before they head back home to prepare for their two-legged Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Toulouse.

Although the Ulsterman will be bitterly disappointed with the loss in Cape Town, they can take positives from coming within inches of beating the Stormers, who put Zebre Parma and Cardiff to the sword in recent weeks.

Ulster remain in second place in the URC table, although they have lost ground on Leinster at the top, who claimed a bonus-point victory against Connacht in Galway on Saturday night.

Five points now separate Ulster and Leinster at the summit of the table, while third-placed Munster are just three points behind their northern rivals.

