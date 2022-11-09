Ulster confirm signing of Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff, who will join the province after next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Kitshoff will join Ulster on a three-year deal after the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, bringing to an end the circulation of reports on what the province has described as the worst-kept secret in rugby.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a successful career at both club and international level, as he captained the Stormers to a maiden URC title this year, while he won the 2019 Rugby World Cup with South Africa.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland stressed that he expects Kitshoff to excel both on the field and off it, as it is hoped that he will help to develop younger players in the province.

“We are excited that a player of Steven’s quality has chosen to be part of the journey we are on as a club,” McFarland said.

“As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system.

“His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season, and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

‘I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast.’

Kitshoff has stated that his ambition is to win silverware during his time with Ulster, as the province last won a trophy back in 2006.

“It’s clear that Ulster is on an exciting journey, and it’s one that I want to be a part of,” Kitshoff commented.

“With some big wins recently, it’s my ambition to be part of the squad that takes that next step and secures silverware for the province. I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year.

“It’s going to be a change, but I know, from everything I’ve heard, that when I line out for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium in an Ulster jersey, it’s going to be a really special moment.”

