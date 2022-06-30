Ulster reportedly close to signing Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff

Ulster are close to agreeing on a deal with Steven Kitshoff, which would see the Springboks prop join the province after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, it is a very real possibility that Kitshoff will be playing for Ulster in the 2023/24 season, despite the South African being contracted to the Stormers until 2024.

It is understood that Ulster had attempted to secure Kitshoff’s services in the past, but the obstacles that prevented that move have now been removed.

At 30 years old, Kitshoff is coming into his prime as a prop and would give a significant boost to Ulster’s hopes of winning silverware for the first time since 2006.

Kitshoff plays as a loosehead prop and would likely start alongside Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole in a full-strength Ulster front row if he does make the move to Belfast.

World Cup-winning prop could be on his way to Belfast.

Kitshoff played a crucial role for the Springboks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, having featured in all seven of South Africa’s games at the tournament.

The 30-year-old also played in all three of the Springboks’ tests against the British and Irish Lions last summer and has racked up 59 caps for his country to date, having made his international debut in 2016.

The Springboks prop has also experienced success at club level, having just won the URC with the Stormers in their final triumph against the Bulls in Cape Town a few weeks ago.

Kitshoff has spent most of his professional career with the Stormers, having first played for the South African side in 2011, although he did spend two seasons in the Top 14 with Bordeaux Begles from 2015 to 2017.

