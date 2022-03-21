Ugo Monye slams ‘dishonest’ RFU statement on Eddie Jones

Ugo Monye has slammed the RFU statement that claimed England had made good progress in this year’s Six Nations under Eddie Jones as “dishonest”.

England finished in third place in the Six Nations, technically an improvement on last year’s fifth place finish, but they still fell to three defeats out of five and were 11 points behind Ireland in second place in the table.

Despite another poor championship, an RFU spokesperson confirmed yesterday that Jones still has the full support for those in English rugby to continue as head coach and said they were “encouraged by the solid progress” made during the Six Nations.

Former England international Ugo Monye was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Daily podcast and expressed his disbelief at the RFU’s statement.

“For me, if you’re going to make a statement on behalf of the RFU, I want to know who’s saying it. I think everyone wants to know who’s saying it,” Monye said.

“Who in the eyes of the RFU thinks that signified progress and that they’re happy with how things are at the moment?

“Fundamentally, it’s just dishonest. There isn’t progress. Two [wins] out of five last year was an underperformance, hence why we had to have this deep dive review which questioned absolutely everything.

“They wanted a greater sense of clarity over the direction and the style of play and everything else that goes with it. Then this year, to say they’re happy with the progress when the table says there is no progress.

“There is no progress in the table. We have won two out of five, which mirrored last year? So where is the progress?”

England have 18 months to get back on track before the World Cup.

Jones had no qualms about stating that his number one priority heading into this year’s Six Nations was to develop talent with the Rugby World Cup in mind, and several young players have improved thanks to stints in England’s starting team.

Marcus Smith, Harry Randall and Freddie Steward are the most notable of those, and while they should continue to improve in the next 18 months, the performance of the England team as a whole certainly isn’t where it needs to be.

Despite the good form of those young backline players, England often looked very blunt in attack, and only managed to score three tries in their four games against Scotland, Wales, Ireland and France.

They did look more dangerous in attack against Italy, although they will need to figure out how to break down far more sturdier defences if they hope to be title contenders next year in France.

