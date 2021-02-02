Ugo Monye: ‘Rugby has to get a computer game’

“Rugby hasn’t had a decent game since Jonah Lomu Rugby in 1995.”

Former England international Ugo Monye has spoken about the importance of rugby developing a video game in order to attract new fans.

While the Wicked Witch Software developed Rugby Challenge video game series just released its last instalment last year, it has been more than a decade since a major studio last released a rugby game.

EA Sports, the developed of major sports games such as FIFA and Madden, last made a rugby game in 2007, called Rugby 08.

While several studios have made rugby games since then, their quality have paled in comparison to other sporting video games with far larger budgets.

Monye, a former England international, spoke about the sport’s need for a high-budget video game on BT Sport’s Rugby Tonight.

“The one thing we HAVE to get is a computer game!” In this moment @ugomonye spoke for all of us 🎮🏉#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/4aR22b2jb9 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 1, 2021

“The one thing we have to get is a computer game. I’d love to see a computer game. Jonah Lomu Rugby from back in 1995 was excellent, if we could have that, that would be good,” Monye said.

‘Rugby is old-fashioned.’

The former British and Irish Lion is not alone in his aspirations for the sport to once again have a popular video game, with former World Rugby chairman hopeful Agustin Pichot recognising its potential to attract children to the sport.

“Rugby’s old-fashioned in terms of technology. I see my kids today and realise the importance of e-sports for the new generations.

“They play Fortnite, League of Legends, FIFA. All of the established sports markets are connected with digital games and that is a huge means of attracting a younger audience. FIFA 2020, NBA 2K20, NFL Madden.

“Rugby hasn’t had a decent game since Jonah Lomu Rugby in 1995, so that would be part of the remit for a dedicated World Rugby innovation department.

“You need to think about how you approach the modern fan. Young boys and girls. It’s not rocket science,” Pichot said last year when campaigning to be World Rugby chairman.

While major game developers in recent times have been unwilling to take the chance on creating a video game, the recent explosion in popularity of the sport in Japan has given hope for a high-budget rugby game to be developed.

